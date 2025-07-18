Museuum's new exhibition explores the links between pit and pitch

A compelling new exhibition that explores how Scotland’s coalfields became fertile ground for generations of footballing talent has opened at National Mining Museum Scotland.

Developed in partnership with the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park and five Midlothian football clubs, this unique project, funded by Museums Galleries Scotland, celebrates the enduring bond between mining communities and the beautiful game.

Coal mining and football share a deeply intertwined history in many of Scotland’s towns and villages. This exhibition reveals how the challenging and often dangerous work underground fostered values of resilience, teamwork, and pride - qualities that translated seamlessly to the football pitch.

For mining communities, football was much more than a pastime, it was a way of life. Clubs sprang up around collieries, with employers sponsoring teams to boost morale and maintain a sense of community spirit. For many miners, football offered not only a physical outlet, but also a chance to display skill, strategy and joy in an otherwise tough environment.

​Pictured (l-r) are Bob McDonald, Ray Lafferty, Colin Beattie, Richard McBrearty and Professor Jim Phillips.

This legacy is particularly strong in the Lothians, where mining villages produced both local icons and national stars. Players such as Willie Bauld and Alex Young had roots in the coalfields, and their fearlessness on the pitch reflected the values of the communities they came from.

Henry McLeish, museum board chairman, said: “Football and mining may seem like very different worlds, but in the coalfields of Scotland they were deeply connected. This exhibition celebrates the incredible talent, passion, and pride that emerged from our mining communities, and showcases the lasting impact these clubs and players have had on local life.”

The exhibition has been made possible with the backing of donors who shared objects, photographs, documents and memories, and the museum has extended its thanks to Arniston Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose, Easthouses Lily, Newtongrange Star and Whitehill Welfare for their contributions.

Valuable insight into the deep ties between the coal industry and the beautiful game has also been provided by local historians, former miners, players and supporters.

Ray Lafferty, curator, added: “From Pit to Pitch explores the way the physical and mental toughness of miners shaped how football was played, the role of employers and unions in sponsoring teams, the pride communities felt in local successes and the loss felt when both industries and clubs declined. By understanding this shared history, we see football not only as entertainment but as an enduring expression of working-class life. This exhibition celebrates that heritage, honouring the men who built it – both with pick and shovel and with the football at their feet.”

Thanks also go to Museums Galleries Scotland, the exhibition funder, and to the Scottish Football Museum, exhibition partners, for their steadfast commitment to preserving and sharing Scotland’s common heritage. Additional thanks are extended to the exhibition sponsors – Tillicoultry Quarries, Jera IT, and Friends of National Mining Museum Scotland – for their generous support.

From Pit to Pitch offers something for visitors of all ages. Children can dress up as miners or footballers, score a goal, challenge friends to a game of foosball, and enjoy themed activity sheets designed to accompany the exhibition.

A programme of events linked to the exhibition will run throughout the summer. Full details are available at www.nationalminingmuseum.com.

Admission to the exhibition is included in the standard museum admission ticket or free with one of the new Museum Passports. Learn more about Passports at www.nationalminingmuseum.com/ourfuture.