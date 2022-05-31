Musselburgh property: New apartments go on market as part of 140 home development

Dundas Estates is unveiling the one to three bedroom apartments at The Wireworks, the long-anticipated £35 million revamp of the former Brunton Wireworks site on the banks of the River Esk.

The project, designed by Michael Laird Architects, has private parking provision as well as lift-access to all floors.

Most apartments offer balcony space or ground floor private garden areas, with open plan interiors.

Many of the flats will have balconies.

The current availability ranges in price from £186,995 to £339,995.

The developer acquired the land through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former site and neighbouring land in 2008.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “Given how close we are to the town centre, we’re aware that this development is quite unlike anything ever built here before.

“Early interest is predominantly local, so it’s great to be able to meet a demand that has been unmet for a while. Ultimately, we want to build homes that make people feel great.”

The development is on the banks of the Esk.

Of the available properties, plot 34 is a one-bedroom home featuring open plan living, with a Juliette balcony on the market for £186,995. Plot 26, a three bedroom apartment covers 1055sqf with a large open plan living area, en suite and family bathroom and balcony accessed from the living area.

The 140 home development will have the capacity to store 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores. Electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development.