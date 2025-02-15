Stephanie Kent’s daughter Flora was just two years old when she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma - a devastating childhood cancer which has a 50/50 survival rate.

And on December 16, 2024, Stephanie and her partner Jamie Gentleman said their final goodbye to their beloved daughter before she died in their arms aged just six.

On Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, Stephanie wants to encourage parents to follow their instincts, challenge doctors and advocate for their children who, she said, doctors are reticent to diagnose with serious diseases.

“It wasn’t easy to get the diagnosis,” she said. “And I think this is a story you’ll probably hear a lot when you speak to parents who have kids that get diagnosed with cancer.

“She just wasn’t herself. She looked really pale. I remember I met up with a friend and I said she hadn’t been feeling well. My friend said she looked really pale, but Flora was already quite pale so it was kind of hard to tell.”

Flora Gentleman was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in April 2021

She added that Flora, who had autism and was non-verbal, was unable to speak to her parents about what she was feeling.

Stephanie said: “She couldn't say, ‘Mummy, my head is sore’, or ‘I feel ill’. So a lot of the times it was really hard, because I was having to go by her behavior and that made it tricky as well, trying to explain to a GP that Flora wasn't well.

“But then when I took Flora to the GP, she'd be climbing about on the chairs in the waiting room, and I'd be like, ‘Yeah, but she's not like this at home when she's in her own safe environment’. And even just trying to explain that to someone is really, really hard. I just felt really, really dismissed.”

Stephanie and Flora visited the GP numerous times over the next few weeks, with the youngster having been diagnosed with only viral illnesses. But it was during a visit to A&E that Stephanie’s worst fears were realised.

“Over that month, Flora got sicker and sicker,” she said. “The last appointment we had, I asked for bloods to be taken, but you can't do that at the GP for kids, that has to happen at Sick Kids. So an appointment was made, but it took a lot of pushing, and I just felt like I wasn't being heard.

“I think the week before Flora was due to get bloods at Sick Kids, she was really, really sick one morning. And I mean, so sick, we have to take up to A&E. We found out that night that she had cancer.”

Stephanie and Jamie were told that their young daughter, who loved Peppa Pig, splashing in the sea and playing in the park, had Neuroblastoma, a particularly aggressive childhood cancer which affects around only 100 children in the UK each year, which had started in her bones and bone marrow.

Flora Gentleman with her mother Stephanie Kent. Photo: Stephanie Kent/ SWNS.

For Stephanie, there is still frustration around the length of time it took for her concerns about Flora’s health to be heard. It’s a problem which she says is too common, with concerns often being seen as overreaction from first-time mums.

“I don't even think it's just cancer,” she said. “I have a friend whose little boy ended up with sepsis a couple of years ago, and again, took him to the GP, and it was just dismissed, and then she ended up in a unit with sepsis.”

But she added that it is also important for parents to understand the warning signs.

”As a parent, I wouldn't have known what signs to look out for, for cancer in children. I would have had no idea,” she said.

“So it would be so good as well if parents had that knowledge. We learn about what to do if a child is choking and things like that, but just to know the big red flags and when to be concerned.”

Stephanie says her advice to parents who might find themselves in a similar position would be that they should feel confident to challenge doctors.

“I didn't have the confidence to challenge her, or I didn't have the confidence to go into the surgery and request a different doctor and say ‘I'm not really happy and I feel like I'm not being heard’,” she said.

“You know your child better than anyone else, and actually our lovely doctors on Lochranza Ward at Sick Kids, that is something they have always said to us over the years.

Steph Kent and Jamie Gentleman with Flora, then three.

“I think that's something that I think parents just need to know. You know your child so well, so go with your gut. And if you feel like you're not being heard, request to speak to another doctor.”

In November 2024, three and a half years after Flora’s diagnosis, it was discovered that she was no longer responding to treatment and she was transferred to palliative care.

On Monday, December 16, she died in the arms of devoted parents in the ward where she had been lovingly cared for her throughout her cancer treatment.

And now Stephanie and Jamie are being forced to adjust to a life without Flora, who made a huge impact on the world during her short life.

Stephanie said that, while she suffered with Neuroblastoma for most of her life, Flora was able to always stay positive and wear a smile.

“I feel like Flora was put on this earth for a reason, and she taught not just us so much, but we get messages from people saying they learnt so much from Flora too,” said Stephanie.

Flora Gentleman died in December aged just six.

“It really didn't take much to make her smile like she was such a happy girl I just needed to get her a little pretzel, take her to the local park, go for a walk on the beach, run her a bubble bath, just things like that, and she would be so, so happy and so grateful for it.

“She never went on holiday. We dreamed of taking her down to Peppa Pig Land. She would have just absolutely loved it, but we just never got a chance to. And there's so many things that are like that, these big things. I'm like, ‘God, I wish we'd done that’, but Flora was so happy with just the simplest things.”

And now her parents are hoping to do something in Flora’s name to carry on her legacy and keep her memory alive.

“I don't know what we'll do in the future. Everything's still really raw, so I have no clue. Jamie and I have spoke about that we'd like to do something in her name, but we have no idea what,” she said.

For now, though, she hopes that Flora’s story will remind people to make the most of everyday.

“I would like people just to not take things for granted and not take the people around them for granted. Yeah, I think that's probably the biggest thing I'd like people to take away from that,” she said.