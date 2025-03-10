Thrilled Edinburgh taxi driver Peter Corsie, 57, from Gilmerton, tells how his 23-month-old English Mastif dog Doris finished second in her category for the second year running at Crufts.

It's hard to describe what going to Crufts with your dog is like to people who don't understand. But the closest thing I can think of is like being a big football fan and getting to play at the Nou Camp. It’s an incredible experience and as big as it gets in the dog world.

We travelled down to Birmingham on Saturday night and took part in the contest at the NEC Arena on Sunday. When you first walk into that ring, you're nervous, but you have to forget your nerves and your dog’s nerves and just go for it.

The crowd is mind-blowing, and of course there are TV cameras everywhere too. You’ve really got to turn up on the day for these big events and really focus on the task in hand.

Edinburgh taxi driver Peter Corsie with his dog Doris at Crufts 2025. | Submitted

There are around 18.500 dogs taking part at Crufts over the four days of competition, so to walk away with a ribbon is impressive.

I am so delighted that Doris finished second again this year in her category. Last year was her debut, so to go back down there and come second in the Mastif class again was amazing.

Peter backstage at the NEC in Birmingham with Doris after she again finished second. | Submitted

She goes to ring craft training every Tuesday in Broxburn and works really hard so failure would be a massive disappointment. To walk out of the ring at Crufts with a rosette and certificate makes it worthwhile. I am absolutely delighted. We enjoyed the whole day, it was an honour to be there again and the atmosphere was incredible.

Doris’s success meant we were also interviewed for magazines and we had the chance to speak to the legend that is Frank Kane, the most famous dog judge in the world. He couldn’t speak more highly of Doris and I felt very proud and honoured. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved.

Peter Corsie and his dog Doris with legendary dog judge Frank Kane at Crufts 2025. | Submitted

I have to thank my work, City Cabs, for sponsoring us to go down to Crufts. It paid for all my expenses and it was lovely to know that my work was 100 per cent behind me. They are delighted we got second place again and have offered to sponsor us again next year.

Crufts is the biggest dog show in the world. The hardest part is qualifying normally, but Doris automatically qualified by finishing second last year. So with her finishing second again this year she will return again next year.

Hopefully it’ll be third time lucky in 2026. I’m looking forward to it already and I’m not giving up until we get the red ribbon for first place. Doris works so hard for this and hopefully she’ll get a top prize at Crufts in the near future.