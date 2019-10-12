Mystery after bearded dragon was found in a bag on Lothian bus in Edinburgh
AN EXOTIC reptile was found sitting in a bag on a bus in the Capital.
Passengers must have been given a shock when the giant lizard was spotted aboard on Sunday last week.
One of them alerted the SSPCA which has since been taking care of the wee beastie.
It is unclear as to how the bearded dragon got on to the bus and why the owner was nowhere to be seen.
"It's in the care of our Edinburgh animal rescue and re-homing centre. We are currently looking for the owner. If nobody comes forward for him in seven days then we will begin the re-homing process to find him a new home."
If anyone recognises the reptile they are asked to contact the SSPCA on animal helpline 03000 999 999.