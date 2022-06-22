Maverick could have hopped on the lorry at any one of the 8 stops.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was informed that the lorry began its journey in Barnsley in England, then travelled to North Berwick, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth, and Glasgow, before the driver discovered the cat, who has been named Maverick, on board at Bridge of Weir.

After being rescued, the SSPCA is now looking to find out where Maverick came from so they can get him safely back home.

Anyone from the areas in question who recognises the cat is urged to get in touch.

Scottish SPCA centre manager, Judy Button, said: “The cat is a tabby and white coloured male, who we have named Maverick!

“There’s no way to know which stop he got on the lorry at, he could have come from anywhere.

“Maverick is extremely nervous, so we have been unable to get close enough to locate a microchip.

“His nervousness leads us to think he is a housecat, but we are unsure as he could have gotten in to the lorry while he was exploring as an outdoor cat. Either way we are sure someone will be missing him.

“Thankfully Maverick is now safe at our centre, but we are desperate to find his owner.