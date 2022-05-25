Just in time for National Biscuit Day on May 29, Edinburgh-based sour beer experts, Vault City Brewing, have unveiled their latest in a long list of wacky creations – a beer that takes just like the beloved Wagon Wheels biscuit.

According to the Portobello-based brewery, Vault Wagon pays homage to the classic lunchbox treat by combining the iconic taste of strawberry jam, dark chocolate and marshmallow with a delicious light sour base.

The biscuity snack has been enjoyed by both children and adults for decades, but with an ABV of 9.5%, this vegan friendly pastry sour is a treat for grown-ups only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vault City Brewing have unveiled a beer that takes just like the beloved Wagon Wheels biscuit.

Vault City say their latest concoction will transport sweet-toothed, sour beer fans back to the mid-90s.

The company’s co-founder, Steven Smith-Hay, said: “Wagon Wheels were a childhood favourite of mine, so they immediately came to mind when planning our new release.

“We like to challenge what people would typically expect from a beer and so combining the taste of juicy strawberries, dark chocolate, sweet biscuit and fluffy marshmallow with our sour base beer was a great way to do that,.

“We’re wheely excited about this one – if there’s a better beer, it can’t be found.”

Vault Wagon is the latest in a long-line of innovative flavoured beers produced by the company.

Every three weeks, the brewery drops new flavours, with Vault Wagon part of May’s Sour Sunday release.

Other flavours this month include White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake, Peach and Mango and a Papa Doble cocktail inspired beer.

In March, Vault City unveiled a beer that tastes just like breakfast – the Fruits of the Forest triple-stacked breakfast waffle beer.

Smith-Hay, who began brewing beers in his Murrayfield kitchen in 2018, said at the time: “The beer is 10.3% alcohol, so one is probably enough.

“Breakfast is my favourite meal of the day, and sour beer is my favourite drink, so it was only a matter of time before I’d combine the two tastes – although I probably won’t be drinking it in the morning.

“I’ve picked some of my favourite fruits to make a beer that's stacked with flavour – it’s delicious and has a really creamy mouthfeel.

“This fresh fruit medley sings in perfect harmony through every sip of this delicately sour beer. It feels like a smoothie but tastes like waffles.

“As I always say, ‘the sweet is never as sweet without the sour!’”

The beer is full of blackberries, rhubarb, strawberries, apples and raspberries which combine beautifully against the flavours of maple and vanilla.

Earlier this year, the company launched its first-ever core range across 200 independent bars, pubs and taprooms across the UK.

It is now available in more than 600 Tesco stores nationwide, and recently became the supermarket giant’s best selling craft beer.