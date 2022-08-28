The UK marked the day dedicated to our fluffy best friends on Friday and we wanted to get involved in the celebrations.

We asked our readers to share photographs of their perfect pups and – as expected – many of you jumped at the chance to show off the cutest snaps of your dogs.

Hundreds of photos were submitted and, as much as we’d love to include them all, we had to pick just some of our favourites.

1. It's my party and I'll bark if I want to Cute little Coco looks ready for cake after she went all out for her first birthday celebrations. Photo: Sharon Louise Haldane Photo Sales

2. Not a happy puppy Luna Violet shows off her "I want to speak to your manager" face after she was less than impressed with her heatwave haircut. Photo: Billie Jean Laing Photo Sales

3. Cool dude We think Oscar looks very cool striking a pose here, but owner Ali describes him as "a big fluffy doofus". Photo: Ali Bruce Photo Sales

4. Welcome to parenthood Loved up couple Theo and Mabel take a rest after welcoming a litter of eight puppies three weeks ago. Photo: Stevie Hughes Photo Sales