News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
National Dog Day: Meet some of our reader's beautiful pets

National Dog Day: Edinburgh Evening News readers share pictures of their pups for August's National Dog Day

It sometimes seems like there’s a national day for everything, but National Dog Day is one we think everyone can get behind.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:47 am

The UK marked the day dedicated to our fluffy best friends on Friday and we wanted to get involved in the celebrations.

We asked our readers to share photographs of their perfect pups and – as expected – many of you jumped at the chance to show off the cutest snaps of your dogs.

Hundreds of photos were submitted and, as much as we’d love to include them all, we had to pick just some of our favourites.

1. It's my party and I'll bark if I want to

Cute little Coco looks ready for cake after she went all out for her first birthday celebrations.

Photo: Sharon Louise Haldane

Photo Sales

2. Not a happy puppy

Luna Violet shows off her "I want to speak to your manager" face after she was less than impressed with her heatwave haircut.

Photo: Billie Jean Laing

Photo Sales

3. Cool dude

We think Oscar looks very cool striking a pose here, but owner Ali describes him as "a big fluffy doofus".

Photo: Ali Bruce

Photo Sales

4. Welcome to parenthood

Loved up couple Theo and Mabel take a rest after welcoming a litter of eight puppies three weeks ago.

Photo: Stevie Hughes

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Evening News
Next Page
Page 1 of 4