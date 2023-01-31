The National Museum of Scotland has warned that several museums and exhibitions will be closed on Wednesday (February 1) due to strike action. The National War Museum in Edinburgh Castle will be closed, along with the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition in the National Museum on Chambers Street.

It said: “The National Museum of Scotland will remain open, however some galleries may be closed. Further information of any gallery closures will be posted on this page before we open at 10 am on Wednesday 1 February, so please check before visiting.”

The closures are due to the UK national strike action by the PCS Trade Union (Public and Commercial Services Union), which will see up to 100,000 members take part. Wednesday will be the biggest day of strike action in the United Kingdom in a decade, with schools, transport, universities and security guards joining the civil service to protest pay and pensions.