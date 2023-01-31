News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh to close exhibits for strikes, including Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder

The National Museum of Scotland has warned of temporary closures in Edinburgh due to strike action.

By Rachel Mackie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:11pm

The National Museum of Scotland has warned that several museums and exhibitions will be closed on Wednesday (February 1) due to strike action. The National War Museum in Edinburgh Castle will be closed, along with the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition in the National Museum on Chambers Street.

It said: “The National Museum of Scotland will remain open, however some galleries may be closed. Further information of any gallery closures will be posted on this page before we open at 10 am on Wednesday 1 February, so please check before visiting.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closures are due to the UK national strike action by the PCS Trade Union (Public and Commercial Services Union), which will see up to 100,000 members take part. Wednesday will be the biggest day of strike action in the United Kingdom in a decade, with schools, transport, universities and security guards joining the civil service to protest pay and pensions.

Worth a visit for its grand gallery alone, the National Museum of Scotland is bursting with things to see, from dinosaur fossils to science and Scottish history. There is always a captivating exhibition to see, including Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder which runs until May 2023.
Most Popular

Edinburgh Zoo charity calls on Rishi Sunak to end to Brexit 'red tape' impacting endangered species

EdinburghEdinburgh CastleEdinburgh ZooRishi Sunak