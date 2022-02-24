New 20mph zones approved for Winchburgh

Stock photo.

Council Executive have given approval for the start of the statutory process to introduce permanent speed restrictions on the B9080 outside the three new schools, along with No Waiting at Any Time restrictions.

A number of residential roads and town centre areas are also included, along with 200m of Duntarvie Castle Road.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “I’m delighted that we can now start the legal process towards permanent 20mph zones for parts of Winchburgh.

“The move will bring the road outside the new £62 million three school development in line with other roads outside schools in West Lothian, which are in place to create a safer environment for our pupils and encourage active travel such as walking or cycling.

“The housing developments in Winchburgh have been specially designed to keep vehicle speeds under 20mph, so this speed limit is appropriate for these areas.

“Both Police Scotland and local elected members have supported these proposals, and will also bring benefits with regards to public health and air quality as well as road safety.”