New campaign aims to surprise people about Midlothian

Campaign advert.

The campaign targets families living in, and close to, the area and aims to surprise them by showing the wide range of things on offer.

Ian Gardner, Chair of Midlothian Tourism Forum, said: “We are delighted to launch this new campaign in time for the Easter holidays and hope that it will attract many families to explore our area. We know that there is a surprising amount to see and do in Midlothian, and some excellent places to eat and drink.

"Now, with restrictions lifting, it’s a great time to get out and about to rediscover what Midlothian has to offer."

The campaign is based around the message of ‘Midlothian – surprisingly close for adventure, mystery, freedom and fun’.

Midlothian Tourism Forum received funding from VisitScotland’s Destination and Sector Marketing Fund to run this campaign after submitting a successful application last autumn.

VisitScotland regional director Neil Christison said: “The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund was created to boost the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market.

"From its historic visitor attractions to its adventure-filled country parks, Midlothian is a perfect destination for families and this campaign from Midlothian Tourism Forum aims to inspire new and repeat visitors to the region for a day out this spring and summer.

"VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish, now and in the future.”