New card game helps children to prepare for emergencies

An interactive card game designed to prepare children for natural hazards faced by Scottish communities is now available in primary schools across the country.

‘Are You Prepared?’ was created by the National Centre for Resilience (NCR) to engage children in building their resilience, prepare them for potential challenges and help them understand how to stay safe through disruptive events.

It draws on advice from responders and resilience experts and was developed and trialled in close consultation with primary school children, families and the NCR Steering Group.

Freya Skinner, of the NCR – based in the University of Glasgow’s School for Social and Environmental Sustainability – is the creative mind behind the game.

​The new game is being made available to primary schools across Scotland.

She said: “Our climate is rapidly changing, and in recent years we have seen an exponential increase in adverse events and natural hazards, globally and locally.

“Flooding, wildfire and water insecurity can all cause huge disruption to our communities, and children are amongst the most vulnerable to this. Yet they are also the generation who will need to further adapt their lifestyles in response.

"Based on work we have undertaken with adults, taking a visual and creative approach is incredibly effective, and we wanted to extend this to children. It is our hope that the game supports important conversations, encourages children to ask questions – and helps to build Scotland’s next generation of resilient global citizens.”

Every card features a colourful illustration, hazard icons, and simple points of advice, making the learning process enjoyable and informative. Teachers, adults, and club leaders can use it as a tool for sparking important conversations within classrooms and communities.

Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance added: “Emergencies, like severe weather, can cause disruption at any time and it’s important that people and communities across Scotland are able to prepare in a variety of ways for the risks we could face.

“This new learning resource will help young people understand how to prepare for various natural hazards that affect us all, and the part that they can play in building Scotland’s resilience.”