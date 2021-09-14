New charity set up in Leith to fund local projects tackling isolation and loneliness

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Leith Community Fund has been seed-funded with £200,000 from Forth Ports and other businesses are now being invited to make their contribution.

The fund has been incorporated as a Scottish charity and will be run by Forth Ports and The Leith Trust,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Andrew Cubie and Charles Hammond are trustees of the new charity Pic: Peter Devlin

Once it is launched later this year, the fund will provide support for the work of local charities in the Leith area, with particular emphasis on projects involved in education and the development of youth skills and training programmes for people of all ages; community development; financial hardship; countering loneliness or isolation; and the relief of domestic violence.

Trustees of the new charity include Sir Andrew Cubie, chair of The Leith Trust, and Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports.

Mr Hammond said: “Forth Ports is proud to be part of the Leith community and we are committed to supporting Leith for the long term.

"Like most communities, we know there are always local issues that need funding, and we hope that the establishment of this fund, with our seed funding of £200,000, will help to make a difference.

“This has been an incredibly tough time for everyone as we all navigate through the global pandemic and we see this as a great opportunity for the community of Leith to decide themselves how the money is spent.

“We will be speaking to businesses in Leith over the coming months to encourage them to support and contribute to the fund.”

And Sir Andrew said: “This is a significant announcement for Leith and I greatly welcome the leadership shown by Forth Ports in priming the community fund.

"All of us involved will work hard to encourage others to contribute as the purposes of the fund will be of significant value to the Leith community.

"The impact of the pandemic has slowed the establishment, but anticipating a formal launch later this year, we would be pleased to hear from those, who might in whatever way, be interested in lending support.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.