New Dalkeith housing development named in memory of former provost

Cllr Margot Russell, Peter Smith, Cllr Stuart Mckenzie, Edit Smith, Cllr Kelly Parry and David’s daughter Ilona.

The first Passivhaus housing development in Midlothian has been named in memory of former provost and councillor David Smith, who died in 2020

Mr Smith’s widow, Edit, recently cut the ribbon at a special ceremony on-site at David Smith House, on Dalkeith’s Buccleuch Street. Mr Smith’s son Peter and daughter Ilona also attended the event, along with council leader Councillor Kelly Parry, cabinet member for housing Councillor Stuart McKenzie, ward councillor Margot Russell, friends and other local dignitaries.

Peter said that while his father never served his community to be recognised, having a social housing development named after him was fitting way for others who wanted to remember his legacy.

He added: “In the 1960s and 1970s, my dad and others in Midlothian were responsible for pushing forward with truly progressive social housing policies. He would also have been very appreciative of the environmental sustainability aspect of the development.”

Speaking on behalf of the ward councillors, Ms Russell added: “We are honoured to see these flats named after David Smith. During his time on Dalkeith Town Council and Midlothian District Council, he was always open to new ideas on housing and these flats are new indeed.

"The method of construction will meet the challenges of climate change and zero carbon emissions, and I am sure David would have thoughts about our planet. As one of the three elected members of Dalkeith Ward I know the people of Dalkeith and Woodburn are delighted that Midlothian Council is recognising David by this naming.”

Mr Smith was elected to Dalkeith Burgh Council in 1952 at the age of 21, the youngest councillor in Scotland. In 1975 local government in Scotland was reorganised and he became an elected member of Midlothian District Council.

He stood down after 40 years’ service after the further local government reorganisation in 1996.

The six new flats are part of the most ambitious energy-efficient council housing programme in Scotland. The one and two-bedroom apartments are among 207 'green' Midlothian Council homes built to the demanding ‘Passivhaus’ standard.