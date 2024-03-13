New group established to tackle litter in Loanhead

They follow on from a similar successful event held last year and will be held on Sundays in April, June and late August or early September. Dates and furtherarrangements will be announced through the group’s Facebookpage. They will all be open to anyone who wishes to take part.In addition, a small litter picking group for retired men has been organised. It is intended that the group will meet on a weekday morning, once a week, targeting a different area of the town. The group turned out for the first time last Thursday to work on The Loan, Muirfield Gardens, the Memorial Park and the access road from The Loan to Park Crescent. Anyone interested should contact the Gala Committee through Face book.