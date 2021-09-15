The work has brought some exciting improvements to the Sandpiper Drive superstore, including the launch of new counters and brands, as well as a new look and feel.

The store now boasts a refreshed George clothing department with branded items from In The Style, Claire’s and Accessorize, giving customers the chance to browse a range of fashion-led clothing, gifts, stationery and accessories as part of their regular shop.

A Decathlon aisle has also been added to the store, offering a selection of the fitness brand’s most popular lines across a range of sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at Asda Leith can now enjoy a host of new features in their new look store after it has received a £3 million makeover.

Shoppers at Asda Leith can also now pick up a range of freshly prepared pan-Asian meals including favourites such as Chicken Katsu, Thai Red Curry and Vegetable Gyoza at the newly launched Panku streetfood kiosk.

As part of the store’s enhanced ‘food for now’ offer, the popular rotisserie and pizza counters have also been revamped, with customers able to get custom-made pizzas served hot and ready to take away.

Other improvements include the creation of a ‘customer hub’ at the front of the store, offering better access and bringing services such as parcel collection and returns and Click & Collect together in a single location.

Outside, Leith has also benefited from the introduction of Timpson’s and a Guy & Beard barber ‘pods’.

Neil Cameron, store manager at Asda Leith, said: “We’re pleased to finally unveil our new look store which has been through one of the biggest transformation projects in its history.

“We know customers will love the addition of a hot pizza counter, pan-Asian streetfood kiosk and brands to the store, along with improvements to make shopping at Asda Leith easier and even more convenient.

“Although all of the main refurbishment work is now complete, there’s also be more to come in the form of a Greggs Café that will launch next month.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their patience and hope they enjoy shopping with us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.