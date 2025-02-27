New initiative offers cash incentive to bin rubbish

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:11 BST

Midlothian residents are being offered a cash incentive to bin their rubbish in a new initiative with the LitterLotto.

At the end of last year Midlothian Council launched a free to enter cash draw with the organisation, for recycling at home.

The new initiative, in partnership with LitterLotto and Keep Scotland Beautiful, offers participants the chance to win £100 each month and be entered into a weekly UK draw for £1000.

To enter, anyone aged 18 or over can download the free LitterLotto app and upload a photo of their hand binning rubbish in a suitable public bin.

Councillor Dianne Alexander is pictured with Sam Turton (left) and David Veitch from waste services.Councillor Dianne Alexander is pictured with Sam Turton (left) and David Veitch from waste services.
Councillor Dianne Alexander, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for street cleaning, said: “We’ve had more than 1000 entries to our first prize draw for recycling at home and chosen our first winner, so we thought it was the perfect time to give residents even more chance of winning a cash prize for a collective good cause.

“It’s a fun, easy way to turn trash into cash while doing your bit to keep communities litter free and save the environment.

“LitterLotto is already a big success with other councils in the UK, helping push up recycling rates and cutting down on street cleaning complaints.

“I’m looking forward to hearing how many more people in the county are downloading the app and of congratulating the first litter prize winner.”

Anyone can enter as many times as they like, as long as they are disposing of a new piece of rubbish each time in an appropriate public bin.

Leaving litter beside a full bin does not count. If a bin is overflowing or damaged, visit the council website to report it at www.midlothian.gov.uk/report.

Local people can also use the app to enter pictures of their household recycling for more chances to win cash prizes.

Full details can be found on the app.

For more information on how to win prizes by recycling at home or binning litter when out and about visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/Litterlotto.

The LitterLotto app can also be downloaded at the App store and Google Play.

