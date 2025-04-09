New Lord-Lieutenant appointed for Midlothian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarah Barron DL as his Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian, to succeed Lieutenant Colonel Richard Callander LVO OBE TD, who retired on April 2.

Mrs Barron, a landscape architect and town planner, supports a number of local charities, currently chairing the Mavisbank Trust, which aims to restore one of Midlothian’s most important historic buildings and landscapes.

She has been instrumental in setting up and running the annual Midlothian’s Young People Awards, served as a Deputy Lieutenant since 2013 and Vice Lord-Lieutenant since 2020. Her appointment as the first female Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian represents a new chapter for the county.

She said: "It is a great honour to have been appointed by His Majesty The King as the next Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian and a privilege to serve in this capacity. I am committed to upholding the values of public service and civic pride and my new role will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the incredible work of our voluntary sector and the many unsung heroes who make Midlothian such a strong and supportive community.”

Sarah Barron, who has been appointed at Midlothian's new Lord-Lieutenant.

As part of her unpaid role, Mrs Barron will act as the Sovereign’s personal representative in Midlothian, maintaining the link between the local community and the Monarchy. She will also oversee the administration of royal visits, progress nominations for Honours and Awards for individuals and local businesses, promote local charitable organisations and attend community engagements.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to the outgoing Lt Col Callander, whose leadership and tireless service to Midlothian have been widely recognised.

Richard Callander has dedicated the past 15 years to his role in the Midlothian Lieutenancy, as a Deputy Lieutenant, Vice Lord-Lieutenant and more recently as Lord-Lieutenant. During this time, he has built relationships across the locality and raised the profile of some of the outstanding individuals and organisations in the County.

Mrs Barron said: "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Richard Callander for his outstanding service as Lord-Lieutenant. His leadership has been exemplary, and his efforts in supporting the people and organisations of Midlothian have made a lasting impact. He has set a high standard for all of us, and I hope to continue his legacy of service with the same dedication and care."

Lt. Col. Richard Callander added: “It has been a great privilege to have been Lord-Lieutenant for the last five years. With the Platinum Jubilee, the funeral of our late Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III on the national stage, and the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people closer to home, it has been a very rewarding time. I am delighted to handover to Sarah and wish her all the best as she assumes this new role.”