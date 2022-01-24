New measures introduced to manage the impact of climate change on heritage assets including Crichton Castle

Crichton Castle, near Pathhead. Photo by Scott Louden.

A programme of tactile condition surveys on a property in its care located in Midlothian will assess the extent of deterioration of high-level masonry and ensure public safety against the risk of potentially unstable building fabric. Crichton Castle near Pathhead will have restricted access in place to conduct the full surveys. This is part of a national programme involving surveys on over 200 properties and sites across Scotland.

Dr David Mitchell, director of conservation at HES, said: “The safety of staff, visitors and contractors is our top priority and access restrictions at Crichton Castle will unfortunately be necessary.

"We are currently assessing where partial access can be put in place at sites where it is safe to do so, and information will be posted to the HES website as it is available.

“Our routine inspections are increasingly revealing the deterioration of building fabric at high level. While our changing climate is not the sole reason for deterioration, it has certainly accelerated it and brought the issue to a head.

"Historic properties are inherently fragile by their nature, often ruinous and standing at exposed locations. We face a constant battle against time and the elements.

“We are one of the first heritage bodies tackling this issue head-on and the difficult choices it will lead to, but we are not alone.

"Across the world, cultural heritage assets are seen as barometers of change, and they demonstrate the challenges for the historic environment and traditionally constructed buildings in the face of a changing climate.

“We are taking proactive action now to assess the nature and scale of the immediate challenge, and to explore a range of solutions and options. It is inevitable our approach to protecting historic buildings will have to change; we need to reimagine how we manage these historic and much-loved places.

"A range of solutions is needed, including repairs, investment, and new and innovative interventions. In some cases, reduced physical access and accepting the natural process of decay will need to be considered.”