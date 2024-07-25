New period for castle starts after ‘once in a generation restoration'

​The £4m project has been funded by the Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Rosslyn Castle is enjoying a renaissance after undergoing a ‘once in a generation restoration’ with the Great Hall now having a roof for the first time in almost 400 years.

The East Range will now serve as holiday accommodation where guests can sink into its deep history after its future was safeguarded.

Once one of the most luxurious and potent symbols of medieval power and status in Scotland, the castle sat at the heart of the violence which marked the period. Both Henry VIII, Mary Queen of Scots and Oliver Cromwell are woven into the story of the castle – and repeated attempts to destroy it.

It was attacked an partially destroyed three times, in the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries.

The past has given way to a long future for the pile, with a new green energy heating system to protect it from the modern threat of climate change and the increasingly extreme weather patterns associated with it.

The heat pumps are situated in the castle’s 16th Century vaults, and the engineers believe that it may be the oldest building in the world to use this low carbon technology.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to see this major and innovative project reach its conclusion.

"This ‘once in a generation’ work will help to conserve the East Range of Rosslyn Castle for future generations to appreciate and will absolutely transform the quality of the experience for guests staying here.

“We are extremely grateful for such skilful work from the contractors and sub-contractors and there is no doubt that this pioneering project will secure the long-term future of one of Midlothian’s most historically significant buildings.”

The St Clair family originated from Normandy with William of Saint-Claire, the first Baron of Rosslyn, coming to England with William the Conqueror. The family may have fortified the castle site since the 14th century.

The £4m project has been fully funded by the Rosslyn Chapel Trust, which was set up by Peter St Clair-Erskine, the current and 7th Earl of Rosslyn, whose ancestors built the castle. Bookings are now open for guests through the Landmark Trust.

A fire destroyed part of the castle in the 15th Century with it then attacked and burned again in 1544 during the ‘Rough Wooing’ ordered by Henry VIII with the invasion of Scotland following his failed attempts to secure the marriage between Mary Queen of Scots and his son, Edward.

Mary later stayed at Rosslyn Castle on August 31, 1563 - two years after she returned to Scotland from France following the death of her husband there.

The Great Hall and Tower, which have now been restored, were added in 1622 but the castle endured further attack by the Cromwellian army, led by General Monk, later in the 17th century, when they were partially destroyed.

Rosslyn Castle has long inspired artists and romantics with the Thomas Pennant, Sir John Clerk of Penicuik and Alexander Naysmith amongst those who painted the pile, which was influenced by the French origins of its founders.

Sir Walter Scott wrote: "Rosslyn and its adjacent scenery have associations dear to the antiquary and historian which may fairly entitle it to precedence over every other Scottish scene of the same kind.”

A statement from the Earl and Countess of Rosslyn said: “Having seen Rosslyn Chapel flourish since its recent conservation programme, we were determined likewise to secure the future of its neighbour, Rosslyn Castle.

“Our vision was to conserve the Great Hall and Tower and protect the vaults below, whilst maintaining the historic character of a building which has been widely loved for centuries.

“We are delighted with the result and most grateful to all those who have contributed to the project over the last two years, the majority of whom are locally based.’

Jonathan Walsh, of Page\Park architects, who were hired to oversee the work, described the project as “unique and historic” and one which helped to safeguard its future.

Mr Walsh said: “As a reuse practice, we revel in the opportunity to combine our conservation expertise with transformative change in such challenging historic settings.