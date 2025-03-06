New road safety campaign warns of the dangers of distraction

Eighty per cent of road users in Lothian, including drivers and pedestrians, have admitted their mind has wandered while using the road, according to a new survey released as part of Road Safety Scotland’s Distraction campaign.

Launched by Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop and Road Safety Scotland director Michael McDonnell, the campaign urges all road users - particularly drivers, who pose the greatest risk to others - to keep their minds on the road at all times.

The findings reveal the potential consequences of distraction, with 16% of distracted drivers in Scotland reporting a collision with another vehicle and 5% reporting a collision with a pedestrian.

In Lothian, almost four in five drivers surveyed admitted to some level of distraction while driving, with more than two in five admitting they had a journey where they had zoned out and could not quite remember how they got to their destination.

​Fiona Hyslop and Michael McDonnell launch the campaign.

Of those who said they experienced distraction, nearly two thirds said that thinking about other activities, tasks and plans was a regular cause.

The majority of pedestrians reported being affected by distractions on the road, with 82% citing various factors including things happening around the road, their own thoughts including stress or worry, being in a hurry and talking to the people they were walking with.

After weather, drivers cited not knowing their route well, being tired, being in a hurry and being worried or stressed as the things that affect them most while driving.

Mobile phones were also a major distraction, with 22% of pedestrians and 10% of drivers saying their phones affected their focus. Of those, half agreed their phone was the biggest distraction.

Ms Hyslop said: “This survey highlights just how easy it is for both drivers and pedestrians to become distracted. Even a brief lapse can have serious, sometimes devastating, consequences.

“It’s hugely important for all road users, especially drivers who pose the greatest risk, to take responsibility for their own safety and look out for others by staying focused on the road at all times.”

Further information about the campaign can be found at roadsafety.scot.