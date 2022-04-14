New solar farm for Roslin research labs

Roslin Biotechnology Centre.

Alba Bioscience had applied for permission to install 18 rows of solar arrays on a grass bund behind its facility at Roslin Biotechnology Centre.

A report by planning officers said the proposals will ” assist the applicant in meeting targets for reduction of carbon emissions and will help support Midlothian Science Zone as a thriving location for bioscience research and development.”

The site at Roslin is Scotland’s first dedicated national bio-manufacturing campus and while the bund is on part of the green belt between Penicuik and Bilston, planners said it would be clear to onlookers that the solar farm was part of the campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “The solar farm will be screened from surrounding views by established buffer landscaping.

“Any views of the arrays will clearly show the solar farm as being part ofthe plot of an established building on a modern science campus.

“No trees will be felled to facilitate the development. The bund is formed from made ground excavated during the construction of the building and there will be no impact on any archaeological features.”

Permission was granted with no conditions attached on the grounds the proposal will further the established business within the Midlothian Science Zone and have no detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.