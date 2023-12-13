New utilities support fund open for applications

A new £5 million fund dedicated to helping households to access the food and fuel they need has been announced by charity Utilita.

Helena Boardman, Utilita Giving's new executive director.

Founded earlier this year - and boosted by £5m seed funding from the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier, Utilita Energy - Utilita Giving will provide aid, tools, and advice to lift households out of food and fuel poverty now, and in the future.

The fund is split into a variety of grants for anyone - not just Utilita customers - to apply for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity will accept applications for support from organisations across the country with immediate effect and individuals will be able to apply within weeks.

Ms Boardman, announced the multi-million-pound fund in her first week in post.

She said: “The affordability crisis being faced by millions of households, who have been plunged below the poverty line, is now so deep-rooted that people cannot see a way out.

“Utilita Giving’s initial £5 million fund will provide aid and debt relief to allow households to become self-sufficient once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in Scotland will be among the first to receive support from the charity, with £500,000 already allocated to Utilita customers who are eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount but won’t receive it through no fault of their own.

Ms Boardman added: “Some households in the coldest parts of Scotland are eligible for Warm Home Discount but have missed out on their £150 helping hand this year due to the lottery of applying and falling outside of the quota.

“This is patently unfair. Imagine if the same were true for other government benefits such as the State Pension and Universal Credit…‘Yes, you are eligible, but our quota is filled, so we will not be able to make a payment to you this year.’

“We cannot let politics and bureaucracy get in the way, so we are helping these homes out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Ms Boardman to the charity, Chair of Trustees, Mike Smith added: “We are grateful to have Helen join our team. Her appointment marks an important step for Utilita Giving and one we are excited to be taking.”