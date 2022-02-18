New West Lothian equality and diversity group to be formed

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick.

The remit of the Elected Members Equality and Diversity Working Group is to promote policies, procedures and practices which seek to break down barriers to inclusion for prospective, new and current councillors.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “It’s vital that we take all the appropriate steps to ensure being a councillor is open to everyone. The new working group will look at how we can encourage more candidates from more diverse backgrounds to come forward and stand for election, so their voices can help shape West Lothian going forward.”

The three parties will each nominate two councillors to join the group.