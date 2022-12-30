A host of people from Edinburgh have been recognised for their achievements in the New Year’s Honours list for 2023. Here is everyone who has been named and the service they have been awarded for.
1. Peter Mathieson
Professor Peter William Mathieson Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh has been knighted for services to higher education
Photo: Neil Hanna
2. Keith Skeoch
Norman Keith Skeoch the former chair of the Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review, has been knighted for services to the financial sector.
Photo: Dan Mullan
3. Christine Middlemiss
Christine Middlemiss, the Chief Veterinary Officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has been made a Companion for the Order of Bath for services to the veterinary and farming sectors.
Photo: contributed
4. Professor David Crossman
Professor David Crossman, Chief Scientist (Health) Scottish Government, has been awarded a CBE for services to public health in Scotland
Photo: Ben Goulter