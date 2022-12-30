News you can trust since 1873
The Edinburgh people named in the New Year's Honours list 2023

By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago

A host of people from Edinburgh have been recognised for their achievements in the New Year’s Honours list for 2023. Here is everyone who has been named and the service they have been awarded for.

1. Peter Mathieson

Professor Peter William Mathieson Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh has been knighted for services to higher education

Photo: Neil Hanna

2. Keith Skeoch

Norman Keith Skeoch the former chair of the Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review, has been knighted for services to the financial sector.

Photo: Dan Mullan

3. Christine Middlemiss

Christine Middlemiss, the Chief Veterinary Officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has been made a Companion for the Order of Bath for services to the veterinary and farming sectors.

Photo: contributed

4. Professor David Crossman

Professor David Crossman, Chief Scientist (Health) Scottish Government, has been awarded a CBE for services to public health in Scotland

Photo: Ben Goulter

