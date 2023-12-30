The Edinburgh people who have been honoured in the New Year’s Honours list 2024

A host of people from Edinburgh have been recognised for their achievements in the King’s New Year’s Honours list for 2024.

Here is everyone from the Capital who has been named and the service they have been awarded for.

Knighthood

Scottish author Alexander 'Sandy' McCall Smith, photographed at his Edinburgh home earlier this year, has been knighted for services to literature, to academia and to charity.

Scottish author Alexander 'Sandy' McCall Smith has been knighted for services to literature, to academia and to charity.

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Scottish Government director general Ken Thomson, for public service.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith has been named on the King's New Year's Honours List 2024.

Director of science and deputy keeper at Royal Botanic Garden Professor Peter Hollingsworth, for services to botanical sciences.

Public Health Scotland Chief Executive Angela Leitch, for services to public health in Scotland.

Scottish Conservatives List MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Liz Smith, for services to sport.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Team Scotland Chef De Mission Elinor Middlemiss.

Head of Maggie’s Cancer Support Centre Andrew Anderson, for services to cancer support in the UK and abroad.

Dance Base artistic director Morag Deyes, for services to dance.

Consultant psychiatrist for NHS Lanarkshire Dr Bienvenido, for services to vulnerable people in Scotland.

Tennis Scotland’s honorary president Christine Windmill, for services to tennis.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Senior clinical forensic charge nurse Jessica Davidson, for services to forensic nursing and victim support in Scotland.

Fischy Music founding director Stephen Fischbacher, for services to mental health and wellbeing.

Deputy director for news and digital at the Scottish Government Julie Grant, for services to Scotland on the demise of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Scottish Government head of partnerships Maria Lopez, for services to ethnic minority communities in Scotland during the Covid pandemic.

Scotland Commonwealth Games team’s Chef De Mission Elinor Middlemiss, for services to sport.