Newbattle Abbey College snap is our photo of the week

Newbattle Abbey College. Photo by Owen Proudfoot.

Advertiser reader Owen Proudfoot kindly submitted the above impressive photograph of Newbattle Abbey College, which he had taken last year while out on a sunny day.

Speaking about the photograph, he said: “I took this photograph last July. It's of Newbattle Abbey College and the River South Esk, from Lord Ancrum's Wood.

“Perhaps it could be put in an edition of the Midlothian Advertiser?

“Best wishes and hoping you are well.”