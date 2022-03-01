Newton trial traffic scheme approved

A six-week temporary traffic management trial scheme will begin this summer in Newton after locals raised concerns.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:14 pm
The village of Newton in West Lothian. Google Maps.

The results of the trial will be reported back to the Linlithgow Local Area Committee in the Autumn.

Traffic surveys will also be carried out in the village to collect updated vehicle speed and volume data.

Executive councillor for the environment and chair of the Linlithgow Local Area Committee Tom Conn said: “The A904 route which runs

through Newton will have temporary traffic management measures including temporary signage.

"The trial scheme will determine if the number of vehicles, particularly heavy goods vehicles, reduce.”

Should the results be considered successful and a decision is taken to make them permanent, then funding would be required in future.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This trial comes after concerns had been raised by the Newton Community Council regarding ongoing local traffic issues.

Council officers will also discuss proposals with the main trunk operator to determine if existing motorway variable message signs could be

considered to encourage vehicles to remain on the M9 and M90 and not use the A904.

