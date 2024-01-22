Newtongrange bakery takes top spots at this year's pie awards

Pastel won a gold and silver for two of its products at this year’s competition. (Google Maps)

Pastel took a gold award for its chicken and chorizo pie and silver for its steak pie.

As even, competition was stiff with entries to the annual contest, run by Scottish Bakers, being submitted by businesses across the country.

Lesley Cameron, Scottish Bakers CEO, said: “With nearly 500 of the best pies on the market entered by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers and with each, and every entry put to the test by 50 pie professionals who were looking for the ‘best of the best’, the annual winners should all be very proud."

The winning products were all considered by the judges to be the best of the best when it came to taste, touch, appearance and smell across the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the event to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out lovingly making pies from scratch from locally sourced ingredients including Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many many more.

Carol Smillie presented the awards to the winners saying: “These bakers and butchers consistently provide such high quality and the new faces tell me that the sector continues to thrive and prosper with more professionals than ever throwing their hats into the ring. Well done to all our winners.”

The business’s triumph is even being drawn to the attention of the UK Parliament, with an Early Day Motion being tabled by local MP Owen Thompson.