Newtongrange residents urged to dig for victory in this year's garden competition

Residents of a Midlothian village are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and start sowing and growing ahead of the return of a historic garden competition this summer.

Newtongrange Community Council has announced the launch of the 2025 Newtongrange Garden Competition, with prizes in a number of categories including Best Garden, Best Pots and Baskets, Best Wild Garden, Best Fruit and Veg, Best Flowers and Best Young Gardener.

Competition to win these coveted cups is set to be especially high this year, as green-fingered locals celebrate more than a century of horticultural heritage in the village.

According to the local history and reminiscence group, Newtongrange Village Voices, the roots of the competition can be traced back 150 years. A Horticultural Society was formed in the village in 1875, and its first annual show was held in September that year.

​Pictured are the winners of last year’s garden competition

June Robertson, of Newtongrange Village Voices, explained: “Newtongrange was built as a model village, with large back gardens and small front gardens. Vegetables were grown in back gardens and flowers were usually planted in the front. Miners spent a good part of their day working hard underground, and enjoyed pastimes such as gardening which let them enjoy sunshine and fresh air.”

And Newtongrange Community Council was keen to revive the tradition, with the competition returning in 2023. Since then, interest has gained momentum, with a high number of entries expected this year.

Jeremy Adderley, Newtongrange Community Council chairperson, said: "Many of our homes retain lovely outdoor spaces, which although these days are more commonly planted for simple enjoyment than the larder, gardens flourish everywhere, benefitting us all with green space and diversity. The community council is proud to reinvigorate the village garden competition on the 150th anniversary of its creation to acknowledge the passion and effort of our community.”

The competition is open to all village residents, and entrants must email [email protected] by Sunday June 1 to register interest. Judging will take place on Sunday, June 8, with celebrations at a later date.