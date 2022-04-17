Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking Covid face mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to Police Scotland after being accused of breaking laws Covid laws as a video emerged of her socialising with people indoors while not wearing a mask.

While out campaigning ahead of the local council elections in Scotland, the First Minister visited Icoic Gents Hair in East Kilbride where the video in question was shot.

The video shows Ms Sturgeon mixing with customers and staff members indoors without a mask. The First Minister pats the head of a man in a barber’s chair while mimicking the sound of an electric razor.

It comes as, until tomorrow, Scotland has laws requiring people to wear face masks indoors at public settings, such as hairdressers and shopping centres.

From Easter Monday onwards, this law will become guidance which the First Minister herself has strongly encouraged others to follow.

Following the emergence of the video, Jane Lax, former treasurer of the Moray Conservative Association, has accused the First Minister of “sheer arrogance” and claims to have reported her to Police Scotland.

She tweeted: “I’ve had enough of this disdain and sheer arrogance of Nicola Sturgeon.

“Someone has to report her to Police Scotland and as the opposition parties aren’t holding her to account, it will have to be little old me.

“It needs more than me doing it though.

“I am sure that Police Scotland will not do anything about it but if we do nothing, we are complicit in her ability to mock us.”

Police Scotland is currently assessing a complaint made against Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Police Scotland has said they are currently assessing the report.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

Commenting on the video, an SNP spokesman said: “The First Minister was invited into the barbers during an outdoor visit on the street.

“Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn’t put her mask back on and immediately put it on.”

Opposition members have said the video shows the “blatant hypocrisy” at play from the First Minister.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “The video clearly shows Nicola Sturgeon isn’t practicing what she preaches on facemasks.

“She’s happy virtue signalling for official photos but behind closed doors it’s clear she doesn’t believe in her own rules so why should anyone else.

“This is blatant hypocrisy from the First Minister who has now shown her true colours.

“The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break.”

In December 2020, Ms Sturgeon apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

She described it as “a stupid mistake”, and said: “I’m really sorry.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

On Easter Monday, the legal requirement around wearing face coverings in public settings and public transport across Scotland is to end.

Speaking about face mask guidance her Government strongly advises after the legal requirement scrap, the First Minister said Covid-19 was “still out there”, adding: “Wearing a face covering is a bit of protection you can give, not only to yourself but to the people you might be around – including people who might be more clinically vulnerable.”

