Nikolaos Koutris Takes on Half Marathon to raise awareness for Sight Scotland and high eye pressure

Nikolaos Koutris, 37, originally from Greece and now residing in Edinburgh, has been inspired to run a half marathon for Sight Scotland after being diagnosed with high eye pressure. This condition, known medically as ocular hypertension, is the leading cause of glaucoma and, if left untreated, can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve, which transmits information from the eye to the brain.

Nikolaos, who serves as the Director of Finance at Sight Scotland—a position he took up in November last year—aims to raise both funds for the charity and awareness about the importance of regular eye pressure checks.

"Last January, I went for my routine optician appointment, and I decided to pay an extra £10 to have my eye pressure checked," Nikolaos explains. "Both my parents have high eye pressure, so I understand the significance of monitoring it. Normal eye pressure is around 10 mm Hg, but mine was over 40. I was immediately referred to the eye pavilion for further consultation."

Thanks to this timely test, Nikolaos was able to avoid permanent nerve damage. He now uses eye drops daily to maintain normal eye pressure. "If I hadn’t gotten the test, I was told I could have developed visual impairment within three years due to the extremely high pressure. I had no symptoms, and a regular eye test didn’t detect anything, so without the eye pressure test, I would never have known."

Nikolaos is determined to use his half marathon run to raise awareness. "Once the damage from high pressure occurs, it cannot be reversed, but it can be treated if caught early. I urge everyone to ask their optician for an eye pressure test during their regular check-ups. It should be free because it’s so crucial for people to get checked. If this run encourages even a few more people to get tested, that’s a success."

Sight Scotland is dedicated to transforming the lives of people living with sight loss across Scotland. The charity not only provides essential services and advocates for the rights of those with visual impairments but also funds medical research into sight conditions.

Nikolaos adds: "We strongly believe that everyone with sight loss deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilling life. At Sight Scotland, we don’t just see blindness; we see opportunities, hope, and possibilities. We see beyond barriers, boundaries, and barricades."

To sponsor Nikolaos please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nikolaos-koutris-1720445922933

For more information visit: sightscotland.org.uk