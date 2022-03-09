Nominations open for Midlothian Volunteer Awards
Volunteer Midlothian has announced that nominations for the Midlothian Volunteer Awards 2022 are now open.
You have until March 31 to nominate those who you think deserve recognition for their contribution to the community over the past year. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 2, in Newbattle Abbey College. Categories include: Outstanding New Volunteer; Service to the Community; Health and Wellbeing; Dedicated Service; Equality and Diversity.
A Volunteer Midlothian spokesperson said: “This is all about giving recognition, and ultimately saying thank you to those kind enough to give up their time. This event will promote a huge range of volunteering projects from throughout Midlothian.”