The 10-metre-tall “goddess of the sea” strolled down the coast in North Berwick as part of a festival performance.

Storm is made entirely from recycled materials by the Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics, which says she spreads a message of care for the world’s oceans and coastlines.

Weighing in at around 500kg, Storm’s eyes are the colour of oyster shells and her hair is made up of thick strands of kelp.

The puppet will be visiting other parts of Scotland in the coming months.

Crowds gathered in North Berwick on Sunday to watch Storm awakening at the Scottish Seabird Centre before walking down the beachfront road as part of the Fringe By The Sea festival.

Vision Mechanics artistic director Symon Macintyre said earlier: “After meeting thousands of friends at her debut in Glasgow at the start of 2020, Storm has been lying in wait to return to Scottish shores and continue to share her message of care for our environment, our oceans and our coastlines.

“Storm brings communities together, something we have all been missing, and we’re delighted to be able to continue her journey on the beautiful beaches of North Berwick with Fringe By The Sea.”

Additional reporting by PA

1. The puppet is part of the Fringe by the Sea Storm, makes its way alongside the seafront at North Berwick, East Lothian. Photo: Lesley Martin

2. Storm is the goddess of the sea She has been created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics. Photo: Lesley Martin

3. North Berwick sea front She makes her way along the seafront at North Berwick, East Lothian, during a performance at the Fringe By The Sea festival. Photo: Lesley Martin

4. She is huge! She stands at ten-metres tall. Photo: Lesley Martin