The lifeboat was launched at 11.58 am on Saturday after receiving reports that multiple dinghies that were part of East Lothian Yacht Club had been abandoned due to a sudden deterioration in conditions.

The occupants had already been picked up in ELYC rescue boats, which also worked with the RNLI to recover the abandoned sailing dinghies which had dispersed over a wide area due to the wind and tide.

The crew had been operating in rough conditions for one and a half hours, so a crew change took place with the fresh crew rescuing another vessel, the final brought ashore by an ELYC Rescue Boat.

North Berwick Lifeboat Helm Niall Grant said “As all the participants were safe, the rescue provided an opportunity for new crew members to experience rescuing sailing boats in challenging conditions and share the incident with more than one crew for training benefit.”

A statement from the RNLI adds: “Even experienced sailors and those participating in organised activities can get caught out by sudden changes in conditions.

"Always wear a flotation device, appropriate clothing for your activity and carry a means of calling for help.

"Should the unexpected occur ensure you have an agreed emergency action plan and an understanding of when to call for outside assistance.”

