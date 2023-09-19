Northern Lights Edinburgh: 13 stunning pictures of the Northern Lights over Edinburgh
The night sky was lit up over Edinburgh last night
Edinburgh enjoyed spectacular views of the Northern Lights last night, with readers sending us their incredible photos of the light spectacle.
The Northern Lights, or the Aurora Borealis, is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen around the Arctic and Antarctic. Auroras display dynamic patterns of lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals or flickers covering the sky.
Readers sent in these stunning photos from in and around Edinburgh taken last night.
