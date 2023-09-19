News you can trust since 1873
Northern Lights Edinburgh: 13 stunning pictures of the Northern Lights over Edinburgh

The night sky was lit up over Edinburgh last night
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

Edinburgh enjoyed spectacular views of the Northern Lights last night, with readers sending us their incredible photos of the light spectacle.

The Northern Lights, or the Aurora Borealis, is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen around the Arctic and Antarctic. Auroras display dynamic patterns of lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals or flickers covering the sky.

Readers sent in these stunning photos from in and around Edinburgh taken last night.

This stunning photo of the Northern Lights was taken last night by Eva Krisztina Hunya from South Queensferry, lighting up the sky over the Forth Rail Bridge.

1. South Queensferry

This stunning photo of the Northern Lights was taken last night by Eva Krisztina Hunya from South Queensferry, lighting up the sky over the Forth Rail Bridge. Photo: Eva Krisztina Hunya

Jaddo Woods sent in this incredible photo of the Northern Lights over Portobello last night.

2. Portobello

Jaddo Woods sent in this incredible photo of the Northern Lights over Portobello last night. Photo: Jaddo Woods

Joan Houston sent in this photo taken last night in Newtongrange of the Northern Lights. She said: "Thought I’d share these. This was in Newtongrange tonight. Went all the way to Iceland then saw them in Midlothian lol."

3. Newtongrange

Joan Houston sent in this photo taken last night in Newtongrange of the Northern Lights. She said: "Thought I’d share these. This was in Newtongrange tonight. Went all the way to Iceland then saw them in Midlothian lol." Photo: Joan Houston

This incredible photo of the Northern Lights last night was taken by Sharlene Glynn from Prestonpans.

4. Prestonpans

This incredible photo of the Northern Lights last night was taken by Sharlene Glynn from Prestonpans. Photo: Sharlene Glynn

