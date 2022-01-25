Pop sensation Sigrid will visit Edinburgh's Usher Hall in November having rescheduled her tour dates.

The precociously talented 24-year-old will also play dates in Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London and Dublin.

Sigrid was due to tour in March, but told her fans on Tuesday (January 25) that she has now decided to push back the dates to November.

“I was extremely excited to go back on stage and finally get to see you all on our first tour back in the UK in March, and frankly it’s been my number one motivation all this time,” she wrote in a statement.

“I’m gutted to say my team and I have decided to postpone the dates to later this year.

“But the good news is that we will be able to perform a lot of new music in November.”

There's no question Sigrid is one of the fastest-rising artists to arrive in the past few years.

The Alesund-born star has had an impressive rise to stardom – winning the BBC Music Sound of 2018 gong, playing Glastonbury to over 30,000 festival-goers, performing across the globe at the Royal variety Show, and racking up billions of streams and concurring the charts worldwide.

Sigrid has lit up stages with her progressive attitudes to femininity in pop and captured the hearts and minds of the masses, arriving onto the world stage with the unofficial feminist anthem Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Her defiant pop-synth was captured in her debut globally acclaimed album Sucker Punch, continuing her rise to domination Sigrid released festival favourite and platinum-certified single Strangers.

She started making music as a teenager when her brother, a musician, told her he needed a new song for a gig, two weeks later.

Tearfully reacting to winning the BBC Music Sound Of gong back in 2018, she said: “I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.

“I’m from a small town called Alesund in Norway. It’s quite crazy to get this recognition.”

Tickets go on general sale Friday (January 28) at 9am local time via LiveNation.co.uk

