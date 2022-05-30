Number of Midlothian electric vehicles rose by over 50 per cent last year

The Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

Department for Transport figures show there were 421 battery-electric vehicles in Midlothian at the end of last year – up from 262 at the end of 2020, a 61 per cent rise.

It meant 159 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – over 50 per cent more than the 105 the year before.

PA