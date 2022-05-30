Number of Midlothian electric vehicles rose by over 50 per cent last year

The Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.
Department for Transport figures show there were 421 battery-electric vehicles in Midlothian at the end of last year – up from 262 at the end of 2020, a 61 per cent rise.
It meant 159 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – over 50 per cent more than the 105 the year before.
Across the UK, the number of electric vehicles on the roads almost doubled, increasing by 94 per cent from 215,000 at the end of 2020 to 420,000 last year. Auto Trader said the recent surge is positive, but that electric cars are still too expensive for many people.