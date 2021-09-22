Ocean Terminal £100m plans to be unveiled to public in exhibition

Locals will have the chance to see the plans.

Put forward by owners, Ambassador Group, the proposal is to remodel the 20-year-old centre for the future.

Among the plans is a streetscape facing the Firth of Forth, along with new mixed-used indoor and outdoor space, achieved by the demolition of the existing north multistorey car park and the former Debenhams store.

The exhibition (www.development-oceanterminal.com) is designed to illustrate Ambassador’s strategy for the transformation of the site and will be an opportunity for local people to have their say on the proposals.

The submission of a full planning application is set to happen early next year. There will also be a chance to put questions to the project team on Thursday 23 September between 12 noon and 8pm. The deadline for comments through the feedback form is 8th October.

A second exhibition, which will present more detailed proposals, is planned for later in the year.

Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Ambassador Investments, who is leading the £100m project for Ambassador Group, said: “The regeneration of Leith, with the extension of the tramline to Newhaven and new housing, has allowed us to evolve our ambitions for the centre to create a destination that sits at the heart of this new community. Over the pandemic, we’ve seen how local people have relied on Ocean Terminal as a place to connect and with the move towards the idea for 20-minute neighbourhoods, with services, shops, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities all on the doorstep, there is an opportunity to reimagine the entire space.

“At the same time, and as part of the broader issues that face us, we are committed to climate change mitigation and the promotion of sustainability, in line with City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Government net zero targets, through the use of energy efficient materials and low carbon energy generation. The redevelopment allows us to embrace this going forward.