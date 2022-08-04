Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofgem said that while the price cap will have to rise, the move to quarterly changes removes the risk of prices rising quickly for consumers when wholesale prices go up but falling slowly and less fully when they go down.

They also claim that when wholesale prices fall, reductions will be passed on in full to customers through a lower price cap and will happen more quickly with the quarterly price cap.

Announcing the news Ofgem said the change to when the energy price cap is updated “will go some way to provide the stability needed in the energy market, reducing the risk of further large-scale supplier failures which cause huge disruption and push up costs for consumers.”

Ofgem also warned that as a result of the market conditions, the price cap would have to rise to reflect increased costs.

The added: “It is not in anyone’s interests for more suppliers to fail and exit the market.”

It said that although Britain only imported a small amount of Russian gas, as a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the global energy market experienced last winter had lasted much longer, with much higher prices for both gas and electricity than ever before.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

“The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now. Today’s changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

“We will keep working closely with the Government, consumer groups and with energy companies on what further support can be provided to help with these higher prices.”

