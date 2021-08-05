Old Boroughmuir High School incident: Police and ambulances called after 'sudden death' at building site
Emergency services are at the scene after receiving reports of a death at a former Edinburgh secondary school
Police have confirmed the ongoing incident at Warrender Park Crescent along where the Scottish Ambulance Services (SAS).
They added that they received a call from the SAS who reported a sudden death in the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to Viewforth, Edinburgh around 9.15 on Thursday 5 August to reports of the sudden death of a 60-year-old man at a building site.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 0832 hours to attend an incident in Edinburgh.
"We dispatched two ambulances and an 3RU unit to the scene.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.