Old Boroughmuir High School incident: Police and ambulances called after 'sudden death' at building site

Emergency services are at the scene after receiving reports of a death at a former Edinburgh secondary school

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:54 am
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:56 am

Police have confirmed the ongoing incident at Warrender Park Crescent along where the Scottish Ambulance Services (SAS).

They added that they received a call from the SAS who reported a sudden death in the area.

Read More

Read More
Patients face 12-hour wait at A&E as union warns of major crisis in Lothian hosp...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Old Boroughmuir High School: Emergency services attend after reports of a sudden death at former Edinburgh secondary school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to Viewforth, Edinburgh around 9.15 on Thursday 5 August to reports of the sudden death of a 60-year-old man at a building site.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 0832 hours to attend an incident in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched two ambulances and an 3RU unit to the scene.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

PoliceEdinburgh