Police have confirmed the ongoing incident at Warrender Park Crescent along where the Scottish Ambulance Services (SAS).

They added that they received a call from the SAS who reported a sudden death in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to Viewforth, Edinburgh around 9.15 on Thursday 5 August to reports of the sudden death of a 60-year-old man at a building site.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 0832 hours to attend an incident in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched two ambulances and an 3RU unit to the scene.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

