Ms Muirhead, who won a curling gold medal while captaining Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, had the honours conferred on her by the Prince of Wales at a Windsor Castle investiture on Wednesday.

An array of other sports stars, including Paralympic champions such as canoeist Laura Sugar and cyclist Jaco van Gass, were honoured at the same event.

Ms Muirhead told the PA news agency: “It went really well and it was actually a really exciting moment to receive my OBE alongside my MBE, as I recently got upgraded to OBE, and the chance to receive them together was really special.

Eve Muirhead chats to the Prince of Wales as she is made an MBE and an OBE Pic: Jonathan Brady

“And to get the chance to speak to Charles and he knew a lot about curling, which is always nice, yeah, it’s a very special day, a lot of great memories.

“He (Charles) just spoke about where I started curling and where I train now and then he spoke a little bit about curling in Balmoral because there is a lot of outside curling up there.

“So he knew a lot about it in terms of Balmoral, obviously they have a lot of connections there, so it was nice that he reflected on that.”

Balmoral Castle, nestled on a large estate in Aberdeenshire, is the royal family’s Scottish holiday home.

Olympic curler Eve Muirhead holds her OBE (left) and MBE, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle Pic: Andrew Matthews

Veteran Mr van Gass, who lost his left arm in a rocket-propelled grenade attack in Afghanistan in 2009, collected an MBE for services to cycling after winning two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Mr van Gass was among the injured servicemen who trekked in the Arctic with the Duke of Sussex to raise money for the Walking With The Wounded charity in 2011, and said he spoke to Charles about this.