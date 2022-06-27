One Dalkeith announces more about community hub plans ahead of AGM

The revised plans for the town centre premises will now include a community retail pop-up shop and a community co-working space.

One Dalkeith chairman Douglas Strachan said: “The business plan and refurbishment project has now evolved to enhance the alignment of One Dalkeith’s aims which were developed from previous community conversation events – to improve the collective economic wellbeing of our community.

“The Hub facilities will now include a community retail pop-up shop and a community co-working space.

The latest proposals for the hub in Dalkeith town centre.

"Both facilities will allow the growth of a supportive entrepreneurial community where community members network and thrive together.”

Mr Strachan also revealed that the community hub has been getting back to life after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “As the community and businesses opened up again, One Dalkeith Hub held its open day to welcome the public back into the building.

"The Hub also facilitated the staff and cast of The Lost King whilst filming in Dalkeith town centre and hosted the local music band Chameleon Lady to film their music videos in the Circle.”

Initial enquiries are open for those interested in renting spaces in the pop-up shop or co working spaces at the hub. You can email: [email protected]