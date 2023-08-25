One Dalkeith Hub to be part of Doors Open Day

One Dalkeith will be participating in this year’s Midlothian Doors Open Day, which will take place on the September 9.

​One Dalkeith will be hosting a variety of activities for the public on Doors Open Day.

The Doors Open Day is an opportunity for everyone to explore the Hub at their own pace and participate in various activities for all ages.

Free activities include drop-in play for under 12s in the Outerspace and over 12s in the One Youth Hub, a Zine workshop, face painting and the launch of The Laboratory of Imagination.

Dalkeith Men’s Shed will be in the DIY workshop, and there will be a chance to meet Gemma from Vexed Textiles and sign up for one of her highly sought-after sewing and embroidery classes, suitable for all skill levels.

The cafe will also be serving home baking and soup, and there will be a selection of information stalls detailing the various activities in the Hub.

The Doors Open Day coincides with One Dalkeith’s Annual General Meeting, which starts at 10.30am, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The meeting will include short transformational movies on the cinema screen recording the refurbishment progress and activities at the Hub in 2022. Then, at 10.45am, the group will officially launch The Laboratory of Imagination.

In keeping with this year’s Doors Open Day theme, local historian Rae McGhee will present the history of the building and what stood before it.

The café opens at 10am, the AGM starts at 10:30am. The Doors Open Day begins at 11am and closes at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in.

Douglas Strachan, One Dalkeith chairperson, said: “We are delighted to open the doors of One Dalkeith and welcome the community in for some free activities.

"As the open day will also include our AGM, this will be a great opportunity to reflect on all the hard work of the last couple of years to refurbish the building and bring it into use.

" As well as discussing how we got here, we’ll also be looking to the future, asking the community to get involved in deciding what comes next.”