One Linlithgow presents the Jubilee Corgi Trail

The Queen’s Royal Corgis have escaped and are hiding in the various shop and business windows along Linlithgow High Street from June 3 -18. Her Majesty needs your help in finding out where they are so that she can get them back safely.

Equipped with your trusty Treasure Trail map and pen, help track down the Corgis and earn a small reward!

Pop along to Bright Star Toys or Linlithgow DIY shop with your completed Trail map and receive your fuzzy gift. All participants in this free event will be entered into a prize draw and each winner picked will re-home a cuddly Colin the Corgi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corgi Trail begins in Linlithgow this weekend.

Sally McIntosh-Anderson from One Linlithgow said: “This is a great opportunity to explore the High Street and the local area while helping to support local businesses."

Treasure Trail maps can be downloaded by scanning the QR code, and are available from local businesses or your local school.