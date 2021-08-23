‘One of the good guys’ - Tributes to West Lothian football club’s secretary who dies aged 42

Hearts fan Steven Macmillan.

Steven Macmillan, secretary of Stoneyburn Junior Football Club, has been described as “one of the good guys” and a “true gentleman” by those in the sport who knew him.

Hearts fan Mr Macmillan also served on the management committees of the East Region Scottish Junior Football Association (ERSJFA) and the Scottish Junior Football Association (SJFA).

It is understood he died in the early hours of Saturday.

A statement released by Stoneyburn Junior Football Club said: “It is with great sadness that our much loved secretary Steven Macmillan has sadly passed away. It goes without saying that football is completely irrelevant at this difficult time and as a club we are at a loss for words.

“Our thoughts are with Lyn, Emma, Sarah, Alex, David and the Macmillan family and we will do all we can to support you all at this heartbreaking time.”

A statement on the East of Scotland Football Association Facebook page read: “By now many of you will have heard the extremely sad news of Steven MacMillan's passing at the age of just 42.

“He was a genuinely good guy who, as the reaction to his untimely loss shows, was very highly thought of by a great many people in Stoneyburn and beyond.

“On behalf of all involved in East Of Scotland football, may I offer the most sincere condolences to the Macmillan family and to everyone at Beechwood Park.”

On their website the Scottish Junior Football Association said: “Steven was one of the good guys, an all round good bloke that will be sorely missed.”

Dozens of tributes were also left by friends on social media over the weekend.

One family friend, Alex Hastings, said: “I am at a loss for words. Steven was a hard working proud Stoneyburn man who put everything into the running of the club as well as kicking every ball and shouting for every decision during the matches. I've known him since he was a wee laddie running about Beechwood Park as we played or trained.

"I can only offer my sincere condolences to the whole of Steven’s family and close friends and relations. Unbelievably sad.”

Another person described him as being the “backbone” of the football club and that his love for the club was apparent from the second he stepped through the gates.

They said: “Many hearts are broken in Stoneyburn on Saturday. Steven always welcomed everyone he met and had a smile for them.”

Another person wrote: “Absolutely devastating news this morning. An unmeasurable tragedy and loss for the family and the community.”

Other clubs also paid their respects to Mr Macmillan and offered condolences to his family.

A statement from Leith Athletic FC on twitter said: “Terrible news earlier today about Steven's passing at such a young age puts fitba into perspective - our condolences to Steven's family & friends & all at @TheFulshie.”

Another from Armadale Thistle FC read: “All at Armadale Thistle are devastated at the passing of Stoneyburn Juniors secretary Steven Macmillan. Our thoughts and prayers go to all our friends at Stoneyburn Juniors and especially the Macmillan family. A true gentleman will be missed by all who knew him .R.I.P.”

