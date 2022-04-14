Onshore wind generated in West Lothian and Falkirk

Offshore wind must more than quadruple by the end of the decade to reach the Government's target. PA

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show West Lothian produced 271 gigawatt-hours of electricity through its 33 onshore wind turbines in 2020. This was up from 230 GWh in 2019 and the highest amount generated since 2014, when records began.

Falkirk produced 110 gigawatt-hours of electricity through its 21 onshore wind turbines in 2020, up from 96 GWh the year prior and also the highest amount generated since records began.

Among three recorded renewable energy sources, onshore wind ranked first in both areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s energy strategy aims to boost new nuclear power, offshore wind and hydrogen, but stops short of increasing onshore wind capacity.

Mr Johnson said onshore wind farms are controversial because of their visual impact, saying they "will have a very high bar to clear", but is targeting 50 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, up from previous commitments of 40.

“Wholesale changes” to planning regulations for onshore wind will not be introduced, the Government said, but it will instead consult with communities who wish to host the infrastructure in return for lower energy bills.

Separate national figures, which cover the latest calendar year, show the UK had 14.5 GW of onshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, but generated less energy than in 2020 – from 34.7 GWh down to 29 GWh.

It also had 11.3 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity at the end of 2021, up from 10.4 the year before and more than six times as much as a decade ago.

Overall, the UK generated 121,000 GWh of renewable energy in 2021.