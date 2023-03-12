News you can trust since 1873
Opening of Granton Station Square in Edinburgh marks first major milestone of £1.3bn Granton Waterfront regeneration

Granton Station Square officially opened

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 11:13am

Locals celebrated the opening of Granton Station Square on Saturday, March 11 and were given a sneak peek of the refurbished Edwardian Granton Station building.

Completion of the square and station building is the first major milestone of the City of Edinburgh Council’s wider £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront. The site had lain vacant for years before it was bought over by the council in 2018. The £4.75 million restoration of the building, together with the development of the square, were partly funded through the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and Town Centre Fund.

On Saturday, previous chairman of Scotrail John Cameron CBE unveiled the National Transport Trust Red Plaque ‘Red Wheel’ on Granton Station building with Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day. Family fun was part of the celebrations yesterday at the opening event where visitors met some local crafters, makers and organisations at market stalls and joined in with play and arts activities on the lawn. There was also performances from Edinburgh College students and the Newhaven Community Choir.

The station building will be managed by social enterprise charity Wasps Studios, who work across Edinburgh and Scotland, to provide affordable workspace for artists and the creative industries
Summer Urquhart S3 pupil at Craigroyston Community High School cutting the ribbon opening the Square.
Locals gathered at the station square for the official opening yesterday. The newly created public square in front of the building will be host to events and local community activity throughout the year.
