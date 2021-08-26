The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they attended a fire at an address on Hillview Court in Ormiston on Wednesday evening.

They received the call at around 6.45 pm and alerted the other emergency services who also attended.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire was extinguished and the police have said that enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Wednesday, 25 August, officers were called to a report of a fire at a flat in Hillview Court, Main Street, Ormiston, Tranent.

"The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 48-year-old man has been taken by Ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances.”

