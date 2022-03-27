Oscars 2022: Nominations in full as Hollywood gears up for its biggest night at 94th Academy Awards
British stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh are in the running to pick up Oscars as the glitzy ceremony returns to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday.
Cumberbatch is nominated for the best actor prize for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, which leads the pack with 12 nominations, but faces stiff competition from frontrunner Will Smith, who is nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
They are nominated alongside Garfield for his role as Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom!, Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy Of Macbeth.
Campion has made history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice and is widely tipped to take home the prize.
Read More
Here is a full list of the nominees:
– Performance by an actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith in King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth
– Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Ciaran Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kotsur in Coda
Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog
JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power Of The Dog
– Performance by an actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
– Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Judi Dench in Belfast
Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
– Best animated feature film of the year
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
– Achievement in cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
– Achievement in costume design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
– Achievement in directing
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog- Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
– Best documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
– Best documentary short subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies
– Achievement in film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
– Best international feature film of the year
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person In The World (Norway)
– Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down To Joy from Belfast
No Time To Die from No Time To Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
– Best motion picture of the year
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
– Achievement in production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
– Best animated short film
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
– Best live action short film
Ala Kachuu – Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
– Achievement in sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
– Achievement in visual effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
– Adapted screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
– Original screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World